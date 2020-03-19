Sweet Humdrum

I question my ‘abilities.’ They have dwindled to almost nothing. My sadness lent me heightened sensitivity. My happiness has rendered me shallow. Contentedness leaves me focused on the here and now, the day ins and day outs.

I think about… school.

I read… the news.

I scroll… Instagram.

In other words, I have successfully bounced back into my very human life. Thin fabric existence. Where my feet drag across the carpet. Where there’s comfort, lots of it. And baby blue skies. And everything’s filled with triflin’ details.

I know this shit ain’t shit. But I also know that I am playing a role. And that’s okay. It’s like being an actor: in the end, I know the curtains will be drawn, the stage dark, the auditorium empty. But to be present, to play this role– it’s fulfilling. In that moment, it is, at least, even if I am only acting.

A sweet humdrum.

