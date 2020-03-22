Highlights

Earlier, I deleted IG and am avoiding the news because of the swarm of negativity.

I initially saw the move to virtual as an overwhelmingly positive one, I’ll admit. But now people are griping. It turns out when the world is as much of a germaphobe as you, the economy halts. Complacency kept germs on the move–but also us.

The virus, in other words, has gone viral. People are online–not caring, caring too much, treating patients, partying with friends, spewing political statements, on the verge of tears, holding yoga sessions, et cetera.

But I go for a drive outside and realize the real world is different from the online one. Children are peddling furiously, couples are out on luxurious walks, and grass continues to grow (alongside national despair.)

So I’m going to list out the good personal aspects of this odd chapter–aware of being swaddled in privilege, but also not in the mood to be flooded by online negativity. Even though I think I already have.

So here are some pro’s and thoughts and whatnot:

Being online for classes–hell yeah! This means the most taxing part of grad school–actually showing up–has been X’ed out. I can “show up” in pajamas (aka click on Microsoft Teams) and fiddle around on my computer for three days a week. And all of this non-effort goes towards a Master’s degree. Not too shabby.

Having added flexibility to work more. I can up my hours, take on more students, and not worry about scheduling conflicts.

Living healthier. Saving money. Now that I mostly eat at home, I won’t be splurging on calorie-ridden foods at restaurants. I know that there are economic ramifications to when everyone is doing that. But on a small scale, it’s just… nice eating at home. It always has been. And I’ll order from my favorite places–as I did today–every now and then.

Saving on gas and tolls. Now that I’m not driving everywhere all the time, 50 miles a day, my tolls and gas bills will shrink. As a ridiculously stingy person who spent a few weeks trying to manipulate her MPG with weird tricks, this is a relief.

Going for more runs and walks. I’d always use “school” and “tired” as poor excuses to not move my body more. But now that I’m largely sitting at my desk, I feel inclined to sprint up and down the street, go for a jog, get some fresh air. I’m not the only one with this mentality: I’ve never seen so many people taking strolls, riding their bikes, enjoying the weather.

Relaxing at home 24/7. I’m already a hermit crab incarnate, an intensely germaphobic introvert who’s had difficulty going out in public. Now I can rest comfortably, and in solitude, without being pooh-poohed for rejecting social requests.

Being pushed to write more, paint more, and learn more. With all this time, I can brush up on coding skills. I write in my diary a lot more. I painted a shitty beach this morning.

Spending more time with my family. I know my friends are at their practical breaking points, unable to spend another moment at home. But I’ve been really happy about that lately. And my pigs count as family. Now that they know I’m home more, they take my every bathroom break as an opportunity to squeak for food. They even wait until I’m done washing my hands before jogging up to the walls, and screaming, “HUMAN! FEED ME!”