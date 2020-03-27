the bat effect

drinking my coffee black–i never realized how light it could taste, and how flavorful. i made two cups of shitty coffee yesterday, faded to the color of cream, over-sugared, and took two sips before nixing it. there used to be a cafe by the library, where i’d go for my small coffee, cream and sugar. that was where my coffee addition started. the cafe is gone now. after eleven years, it closed.

cleaned the house. got a bacon, egg and cheese at 5 in the morning. the bagel was burnt. but my cupboard, luckily, had one bagel left–from maybe forever ago. i remelted some cheese, and remembered when i would grab one of these every morning in college. i would go to the glorified 7-eleven, which i lived right above, and buy a bacon, egg and cheese. i’d also either get coffee or hot water, which i’d steep my berry tea in.

i’m rereading the harry potter series. it’s weirdly comforting to read about the weather. the descriptions are kind of cheesy. but i like imagining early morning mist on the qudditch field, and winter sun, and fat droplets of rain in the gryffindor room. the weather, in real life, is comparably mild. it’s been pretty outside. spring. which means people pack themselves into parks like ignorant sardines. i was satisfied to hear that the cops had cruised up to the rec yesterday, which was previously crammed with people.

the days have begun to melt together, as they often do around this time of year. our online grad classes started back up again on monday. we won’t have to go back to campus until this august–yes! aside from it being a gas-guzzling trip, the campus and neighboring city are unpleasant. the drivers are terrible. i’m happy to not make pointless runs to school, only to spend all class reading the news.

speaking of the news, america has outdone itself once again. in a mere 3 weeks, its known cases have reached #1 on our top hit global pandemic playlist. at first, in early january, i was irritated to see politics and policy being injected into the conversation. after all, humans, regardless of gender or age or affiliations, are the ones who carry pathogens.

but it has not taken long for me to realize that policy generally governs people–rules such as lockdowns, or restaurant shut-downs, or travel restrictions. power offers resources: economic aid, ventilators. and from a psychological standpoint, leaders should offer consolation a sense of steady hope. but i guess none of that matters now. they’re getting sick too. it’s sort of all spiraled out of control here in the states. unless there’s a vaccine, it might just be a matter of time before most of us contract it.

this whole thing is like the butterfly effect. except it’s like a bat effect. a bat crossed a snake, which crossed a pangolin, which crossed us. mankind.

on a lighter note, above is cocoa nibbling on carrots. ignorance is bliss. carrots are life.