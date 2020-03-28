did + done

Posted on by lu

Work tomorrow: we’ll do review . Sent out a few emails.

Knocked out the conceptual portion of the statistics test.

Finished Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets. Starting Prisoner of Askaban.

Marinated delicious ribs. Tossed soggy banana pancakes.

Drank a coffee at five. Bad choice.

Walked every day– except for today.

Snuggled my pigs. Cocoa, specifically. I love my little Cocoa.

Watched an episode of Daria, a 90’s cartoon. Started another cartoon called Out There.

Finished the penultimate episode of Bojack and cried, cried, cried. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any darker.

Good night now.

Published by lu

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s