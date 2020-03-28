did + done

Work tomorrow: we’ll do review . Sent out a few emails.

Knocked out the conceptual portion of the statistics test.

Finished Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets. Starting Prisoner of Askaban.

Marinated delicious ribs. Tossed soggy banana pancakes.

Drank a coffee at five. Bad choice.

Walked every day– except for today.

Snuggled my pigs. Cocoa, specifically. I love my little Cocoa.

Watched an episode of Daria, a 90’s cartoon. Started another cartoon called Out There.

Finished the penultimate episode of Bojack and cried, cried, cried. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any darker.

Good night now.