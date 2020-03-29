a few interior designs

Posted on by lu

My obsession with interior design knows no bounds. A few designs I’ve been toying with–that sounds like I haven’t pored hours over every piece of furniture–as of late.

Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 10.27.23 PM.png

Clean and pristine. The look centers around gold and marble.  I’m drawn to modern styles– modern furniture, and modern art–even though in real life, I don’t like it much. Modernity leaves me cold. Its edges are glassy hard. At the same time, my eyes coo. So this design may not the best place to hold a wine party, but I like the way it looks.

Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 9.39.06 PM.png

Moody and somber. I find myself occasionally styling darker hues, sort of like a wannabe-Hollywood vibe, but then it’ll be too dark and I’ll be put off by it. I couldn’t imagine watching a Harry Potter marathon in this living room. Maybe I’d eat on the coffee table. But, to be honest, I scrapped this design 10x quicker than I put it together.

Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 10.41.28 PM.png

Antique and traditional. The furniture is Victorian; the color scheme is cream and maroon. The couches were a gift from a friend whose daughter received them as a gift from a grandma. Not something I’d choose for my own living room, but it’s what I had to work with. I’d put a Christmas tree in the nook by the window.

Screen Shot 2020-03-29 at 10.25.54 PM.png

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 8.55.45 AM.png

These two are fairly similar. I let ~coze~ guide me. If I listened to my interior designing heart, this would be how my space would look. Tactile, transitional, beige and pink and grey. Somewhere that looks how soft feels, but in a way that isn’t sloppy or overly traditional. Something modern, with the skinny furniture, but also soothing, with the fat cushions.

Published by lu

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s