a few interior designs

My obsession with interior design knows no bounds. A few designs I’ve been toying with–that sounds like I haven’t pored hours over every piece of furniture–as of late.

Clean and pristine. The look centers around gold and marble. I’m drawn to modern styles– modern furniture, and modern art–even though in real life, I don’t like it much. Modernity leaves me cold. Its edges are glassy hard. At the same time, my eyes coo. So this design may not the best place to hold a wine party, but I like the way it looks.

Moody and somber. I find myself occasionally styling darker hues, sort of like a wannabe-Hollywood vibe, but then it’ll be too dark and I’ll be put off by it. I couldn’t imagine watching a Harry Potter marathon in this living room. Maybe I’d eat on the coffee table. But, to be honest, I scrapped this design 10x quicker than I put it together.

Antique and traditional. The furniture is Victorian; the color scheme is cream and maroon. The couches were a gift from a friend whose daughter received them as a gift from a grandma. Not something I’d choose for my own living room, but it’s what I had to work with. I’d put a Christmas tree in the nook by the window.

These two are fairly similar. I let ~coze~ guide me. If I listened to my interior designing heart, this would be how my space would look. Tactile, transitional, beige and pink and grey. Somewhere that looks how soft feels, but in a way that isn’t sloppy or overly traditional. Something modern, with the skinny furniture, but also soothing, with the fat cushions.