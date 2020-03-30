Almost done with this first year of graduate school. Mapped out the next year, which looks like school on 1 or 2 days. Which means more time to work and find work in the field.

The intern program is a go, which is a fat relief: many programs have been canceled outright, hiring freezes enacted, and my peers have gotten slews of emails: sorry, this position will not be filled. This particular position’s ideal in terms of field, title, pay and location, so I would have been massively disappointed if they’d abruptly cancelled. At the same time, I acknowledge that shit happens, and it would not be the end of the world–not even close. I am still grateful things (well, the intern program) are still moving forward.

In the meantime, I’ll be working with students. I’m always a little jittery about schedules, even though it usually works out fine. I’ll send out a few follow-ups.

I think I’m the only one in our group who’s delighting in online school. A perfect excuse to be a downright homebody. I’ll peer at the news and my stomach will sink. It’s preferable to lull around in ignorance. I think I’d rather be in the dark and happy about it. It’s always terrible on the outside. The online news outside. That’s what the media wants you to think. I’ll stick to Harry Potter.

Oh. Also, I gave my film camera to le beau to photograph his trip and experiences. I’m excited. I wasn’t shooting much film at home anyways.