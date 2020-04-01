Pink Rural Migration

I was briefly irritated today by a bad shoe painting I did. And I was annoyed the sautéed chicken wasn’t any better. And I was hungry and angry, until I decided that I would paint something acceptable. Then I wouldn’t be irritated.

It worked. I played color match. I painted pink skies. I also ate. I’m very prone to hanger.

I’ve noticed that my paintings often look like big blobs of the same shade. I think it’s because I don’t blend separately on a clean palette. Also, it’s hard to layer colors with gouache, which is the weird offspring of watercolor and acrylic. It’s too thin to cover old layers, and it doesn’t dry properly. So my dirty palette smudges all the colors, which I then layer over and over.

This probably sounds like a whole load of gibberish, but I really hope this is the core of my non-issue issue: shitty paintings. When I finishing using up these gouache paints, I’m going to order new acrylics ASAP on Amazon. And I hope my paintings are okay again. Not big blobs of ugly.