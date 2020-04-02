a guided meditation

relax. in this moment. breathe in breathe out let your thoughts drift they'll come let them go milk honey book lies oil order let them go listen to the chirp of birds and feel the present engulf you here here always here don't be swept away by the media by the internet by things you can't see focus only on the here and now the way your toes tingle the way the trees sway relax your mind relax your mind relax your mind right now, there is only the present the way the air swells faint buzz of cicadas in this moment you are at peace with where you are the present is all that here truly is everything else is in the mind listen to the sound of the leaves watch them sway-- they don't contemplate the past they don't worry about the future be not consumed by yesterday or tomorrow --the maybe's the what if's-- bask in the right now and just relax