Painting more–writing more lately. Typing this from under the wooly covers.

Developed the roll of film le beau took with me during his brief rural travels. I am oddly fascinated by rural spaces: they are so foreign, so familiar–so strange, yet so familiar?

He surprised me with a little gift today. The meaning and history made it even more beautiful. I’ll put it on the mantel piece when we have one, I said.

Earlier, I watched his pseudo YouTube channel about chocolate clay, (“how can somebody bastardize chocolate?”)

For a moment, I peeped out of my hole and hopped back onto Facebook– I like jumping on and off social media platforms. It was brief and okay.

And I had a bit of work today. Got ahead on assignments. Spent a few hours picking out virtual furniture, but decided on very little. Braved the cold for three film shots.

Tomorrow I’ll paint, journal, and scan my film. I wish I had good books on me. I’ve been trying to reread old ones, but I grow bored so quickly. My attention span is too short. And I’m too picky.

Maybe I’ll make berry cobbler again tomorrow. I baked some two days ago: dee-licious.

I keep wanting to watch Daria, but it reminds me of someone I don’t like anymore.

I admit the days are growing on me. I enjoy cleaning, disinfecting, and glaring at people who talk too close to each other. I like walls, skies, paint, Hulu, photos and solitude.

Welcome to my hobbit-hole crib, MTV.