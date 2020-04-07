It’s 10:11 PM but I’m about ready to go to sleep. I went to bed at 3AM earlier today and woke up at 8:30 AM, exhausted as hell, and tuned into our Statistics class.

In addition to doing a bit of schoolwork, I toyed around with Python, read, wrote in my journal, painted with gouache (during our second class), meditated, and went for a walk outside.

I started writing those out in my to-do list yesterday. It gives me an outline of things I like to do to pass the time. Programming is nibbling at a skillset. Creating, or making art and writing, is light expression. Meditating is calming the headspace; walking outside is expanding the headspace. Moving the body. Reading is absorbing something external. I’ll do these in addition to work or school or whatever needs to get done that day.

I also watch an inordinate amount of cartoons. This evening, I flipped through Family Guy, Daria, Regular Show, and Adventure Time. All I watch are cartoons. And horror. But I can’t watch horror on my own. Too easily spooked alone.

Kind of weird and random, but I miss poetry slams. It’s been years since I’ve seen or been to a poetry slam. But they’re cool as fuck. And I read a poem, which I just reshared, that I could feel as I read. Like, the rhythm. And it made me miss hearing poetry being read. I don’t read poetry very much anymore. Or prose. I’m just grateful to be reading something.

This most recent book I’m reading is meh. But I have few options. I got it before the library closed. It’s about a couple in a small town in Maine. The main character is a 21 year old girl who gets married to the boy up the hill and has two children and receives strange letters in the mail. It’s not my usual cup of tea. But right now, I’ll drink anything.

At 1%. Good night.