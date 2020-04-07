years of pins-and-needle-legs
trying to experience life at its most lukewarm
only to discover that we’re here too briefly to be tepid
when a lifetime is a blink
how you can you be content standing still until your eyes dry out?
that’s not what cool kids do anymore. the cool kids love ferociously
stay up late because they want it just right
they are hungry for more and will not be silenced
the cool kids care about people. about poetry. about science. about art
they’re not embarrassed of the moments that make their nerves burn
the cool kids are not ashamed that they are different; they shout it
i got first place at one of those writing tournaments
i’m really proud of it
and if i could go back and change what i’ve done,
i’d tell myself it’s fine to feel all of it and then some
be an authority on appetite instead of apathy
find out that yeah, passion makes you vulnerable
but that’s sort of the point
we’re all trapped in our heads
and the cracks in our skin
are the only way we can let other people in
so do
nowadays i think that’s too cool
Couldn’t Care More, Savannah Brown
Little snippet from a poem I stumbled across by the creator of Escapril.