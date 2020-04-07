years of pins-and-needle-legs

trying to experience life at its most lukewarm

only to discover that we’re here too briefly to be tepid

when a lifetime is a blink

how you can you be content standing still until your eyes dry out?

that’s not what cool kids do anymore. the cool kids love ferociously

stay up late because they want it just right

they are hungry for more and will not be silenced

the cool kids care about people. about poetry. about science. about art

they’re not embarrassed of the moments that make their nerves burn

the cool kids are not ashamed that they are different; they shout it

i got first place at one of those writing tournaments

i’m really proud of it

and if i could go back and change what i’ve done,

i’d tell myself it’s fine to feel all of it and then some

be an authority on appetite instead of apathy

find out that yeah, passion makes you vulnerable

but that’s sort of the point

we’re all trapped in our heads

and the cracks in our skin

are the only way we can let other people in

so do

nowadays i think that’s too cool