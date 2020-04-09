April 9th, 2020 | Day 1

Popped a glorious painkiller today for the ongoing headache I’ve had for the past two weeks. This is what happens when life goes online: I’m online. Always. With my eyeballs. Which ache. And scream. And swell. I go to sleep with a swollen head, swollen eyes. It’s absurd. And I refuse to take painkillers. But before my statistics homework today, I popped a quick one–I knew I’d be focused for the better part of the day. And I’m relishing in it now, not having a pulsating brain.

Was pretty productive today–knocked out some schoolwork, coordinated some work-work, fiddled with Python, read and walked and wrote. The list I mentioned earlier keeps me on my toes; I did some morning meditation after making a mocha coffee. My best friend snapped a long update; I responded. Then I made ribs for dinner. Delicious. I made my own marinade: soy sauce, rice wine, minced garlic, star anise, salt + pepper, dash of paprika, splash of cayenne, and one last splurge of honey. The ribs were fall-off-the-bone tender. The trick is to up the heat for less time–I did 375 degrees for 2 hours. Absolutely yum. Getting hungry just thinking about it.

I can see how people can get tubby during the coronatine. I’ve always had a notorious sweet tooth, buying entire cakes to snack on throughout the week–daily–but seeing all the cookies and croissants on the counter, oh god. I ate all the brown sugar cookies I made two days ago, downed all but 1 chocolate croissant, munched through 4 butter croissants, and have eaten at least 2.5 chocolate chip cookies. I might nab a cookie in a few minutes.

Tomorrow, I’m meeting with my team and have some light work. Looking forward to working tomorrow. The book I’ve been reading–it’s not too bad. It’s a different perspective and place in life, but it’s okay. I’ve been reading and seeing lots about rural areas. They’re weirdly fascinating to me. I don’t know. They’re like they’re own subcultural microcosm. I think I still prefer stories in the city. Or stories set in towns in Colombia or the Puerto Rican dominated part of the Bronx. Or whatever, something-something Junot Diaz and Angie Cruz and Fruit of the Drunken Tree, Ingrid Rojas Contreras.

I think I’ll do one of these every day. I think I already do, but I’ll formalize it, the way I formalized my journal-a-day back in June 2019. 31 Days of Journaling. I’ll do it again. It starts today.