Yesterday, my my best friend’s family FaceTimed in; I’m convinced we’ve all spent time together on this earth before. It was a warm few hours.

Le beau was kind enough to grab me sugar, flour and butter from the store. (The sardine-packed stores, where people milled around inches away from each other; where children ran and wiped their grimy fingers everywhere; where one woman checked out 100+ items. Poor le beau.)

I said I’d bake him cookies last night, but ended up having to push that back to today. They ended up tasting like reduced sugar cookies–sugar cookies with reduced sugar–with the occasional M&M. Admittedly pretty tasty, light and doughy, but definitely not something you’d find at the store. I felt a huge tug of guilt pouring in the prescribed amount of sugar, and ended up pouring half back into the container.

Worked with students. I like online teaching a lot. The interactive component is still there–and that’s the fun part for me–with a clear white board to jot down notes and steps. I love it. Online learning cuts down contagion rates to 0; I remember the last few times I got sick were all from student interactions–and I tallied who coughed when.

I forgot that tomorrow was Sunday. Next Saturday, le beau and I plan to have a banh mi and boba date, social distancing style. We’ll munch on our food a few feet apart. We walked around today, masks on, drifting around homes and buildings. How silly we must have looked.