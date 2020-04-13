i opted for no-screen sunday yesterday.

that meant no phone, no laptop, no television. for 24 hours. and for the first time in a long time, i noticed the world around me. i hadn’t noticed the way nature sounded: birds chirping, swaying branches, whispering wind. i hadn’t noticed the way green looked, the way the trees expanded on the streets ahead, how light fell across all hours of day. i hadn’t paused to smelled the air, the actual air, to inhale a space fragrant with garlic, seasoning, the outdoors. i hadn’t remembered what something other than my greasy keyboard had felt like. feathery pages of a book, soft fur of my pigs, linen cloth.

and like a millennial monk, draped in privilege, i meditated throughout the day. this is the present, i repeated to myself. this is the present. shoo, thoughts. i repeated it to myself until it registered: that all there was to this existence was this very moment. that we accumulate musings of the past, trauma, become lost in waves of yesterday, when it is all in the mind. when all our anxieties, worries, concerns–engulfed towards the unforeseen future–are of the mind. that even as we mire ourselves in thought and feeling, which feel real, and are, all that there truly is is the now. and it’s something i had a hard, hard time wrapping my mind around until one day, while meditating, it registered.

i still get lost in thought, tangled in musings, hamster-wheel running on the cycle of news, news, bad news. but meditating, even if it’s only for a few minutes, bowls me over in brief realization.

——-

i finished my book about the rural maine 21 year old girl who dropped out of college and had two children and married a drunkard–all in a year. written on my heart, it’s called. it was the lamest book i’ve read in years. i only read it because it had a slow backyard quality to it, and i have few book options right now. in the last twenty pages, it decided to solve a two decades long murder with an unraveling confession. it was like one of those mystery books where the detective fiddle-fucks around for hundreds of pages, only for the culprit to announce himself on the last page. well then.

i didn’t realize how bad the book was until i began a book about korean american immigrants. god. i had to stop myself multiple times. short stories of kidnapped children, insane mothers, raging pastor fathers, neighbor shamans, dead brothers lost to the war, and unfaithful artist-husbands laced the pages. jesus, i thought. yesu, they said. (i paused: this was how jesus was pronounced in chinese as well. yesu.) i kept flipping to the back of the book to peer at the author. i couldn’t believe it. how could a young woman, smiling lightly at the camera, so realistically depict a murderous mother, incest, homelessness, domestic abuse? and yet it was all so beautifully written. hard-hitting prose!

i love reading about immigrant stories. of the colorful tapestry of experience, expectation. a few recent books come into mind. fruit of the drunken tree, by ingrid rojas contreras. dominicana, by angie cruz. the bonesetter’s daughter, by amy tan. and now this, drifting house, by krys lee. i have yet to find a good book depicting the chinese-american immigrant experience. in new york, california, los angeles–those spaces. i was launched into flat suburbia as a child. catapulted into a school that celebrated diversity. despite our various backgrounds, dress, foods–we were all the children of well-off parents who cared immensely about our education. and while it gave us good lives, it wouldn’t, to be honest, make for an interesting story. so now i’m sitting around, waiting for one.