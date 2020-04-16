Drinking a caramel milk tea right now–I had a sudden craving for it this afternoon. Spent most of the morning bleaching my hair for the second time, this time focusing on the face-framing piece. The back of my head is still dark, since my focus was more on the crown of my head. Looking in the mirror freaks me out a little: it’s very blonde. I plan to wait until Saturday or Sunday to tone it, so it’s less orange and more ash-colored.

Caught up on four or five Statistics lessons. We’ve been holding our classes on Teams, all of which are recorded. It’s perfect for my learning style: zone out in class, learn the material later. Instead of busting a brain cell every class trying to see what’s going on, I can fast-forward, pause, skip, and rewind through all the content just once a week. We’re covering multiple regression at the moment. I peered at the calendar. There are only four weeks of the semester left.

It’s strange how different my graduate school and undergraduate school experiences were. I picked my undergraduate scrapbook back up the other day. I marveled at all the up’s, downs, parties, nights in, sleepovers, smoothies, NYC trips, and spontaneous adventures that littered my brief time there. It was, to put lightly, a lot. Graduate school, on the other hand, has been a quiet breeze, filled occasionally with the chatter of our Center Squad. Throughout class, we chat, gossip, joke around and commiserate in group chat. In college, it was more like ripples in a pond: I had one or two people I was extremely close to, then general friends I saw every few weeks, and then acquaintances. In graduate school, it’s just this group of girls, and our few happy hours.

I prefer this over wildness. I prefer calmness over excitement; I prefer small group belonging over a smattering of friends. I prefer staying in to going out; I prefer 4PM happy hours to weekly 2AM parties. I’m content with being in the boat I’m in, floating with the friends I’m floating with. Right now, it’s “online” graduate school in I/O Psychology. I read my diary entry from two or three years ago, and I really just wanted to be where I am right now. Rodent (guinea pig) pets, family, boyfriend and all. My best friend said I didn’t look stressed on FaceTime. I guess I used to look stressed. But I do remember feeling stressed during graduation–puffy and sick and stressed.

Luckily, that’s all a memory now. As this one day will be as well. I’ve been going for walks every day, as per usual, and this time meandered to the hilly area. After a while, the wind was too strong, so I went back home. Yesterday, I saw the inside of an ant hill for the first time and marveled at its intricacy. The perfectly shaped little tunnels, hardened mud, ant architecture as smooth as butter. I poked it with a stick and watched them funnel out in madness. I thought about us, about mankind, and how not unlike the ants, we were enduring our own pandemonium.

I showed the Michigan protests to my family (see: a cluster of brilliant bellowing folks, sharing air and space and chant-saliva during a, you guessed it, pandemic) My mother retorted, “guess they weren’t happy with being #4 in top US coronavirus cities. They’re just gunning for third, aren’t they?”

I guess so. Whatever the chants, props, or ideologies, logistics are logistics. You give viruses a human-body train to board, and they’ll do it.

Well, that’s not a fun way to end a blog post. But the atmosphere permeates the global psyche. And although I have always glared at public coughers, I dreamt a man at the airport coughed near me. And I coughed back. And we glared at each other suspiciously.