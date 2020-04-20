april 20th, 2020

I ordered from Domino’s today and yelled “thank you!” to the woman delivering. She was wearing a mask and gloves. Before eating the pizza, I rebaked it in the oven at 350 degrees, which is what I do with any food made outside my home. Been craving tomatoes, so the pizza and pasta hit all the right spots.

Otherwise, I finished a DataCamp course in R (Predicting Employee Churn, which makes it sound like ice cream?), worked on a Statistics lab with my team, did a mini ab workout, did two mini sets on HelloChinese, wrote in my diary, threaded my caterpillar brows, and watched an episode of Daria.

I’ve been obsessing over hair bleach for the past three days. It was a brief descent into shallow madness. I ended up ordering a second container of hair bleach on Amazon, paying extra for quicker shipment. Then I cut my hair off. Then I soaked it in honey. Then, at 3AM, I realized the honey was still in my head. I washed it off the next morning. I plan to bleach my hair more thoroughly next week once the dye arrives.

About one year ago, I was wandering the streets of BA, an arts district, with my boyfriend. Over the weekend, we took a long drive all over the city–to BA and back. 70 miles, he said. He’d driven 70 miles. Before that, we shareed spicy chicken sandwiches from Chick Fil A and took a long walk outside.

Tomorrow, I have Statistics class and a quiz…which I really don’t feel like taking. And a team meeting that will probably go on for quite a while. I should probably make a strong coffee with my remaining coffee beans. Honestly. I’m really just looking forward to the hair bleach coming in, and for my hair to grow out already. I like that it feels lighter–it was mostly thinned out–but I almost always regret cutting it. I had to do it, though! That’s what I tell myself. It was getting unmanageably bulky.