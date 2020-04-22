During our afternoon class, I got an email from the company I’ll be working for this summer: the program’s gone virtual. My jaw dropped. Even though the rest of the world is currently plugging away in their pajamas, at home, online, it still surprised me. I figured they’d either move the start date back or cancel altogether. But this has been a welcome relief. I figured I’d definitely get sick if I went into the office this summer.

That being said, a wee part of me did want to meet the team and whatnot. But all things considered, this is a really good situation. I did choose the position partially because of sweet location: just 10 minutes away. I guess I’ll be at home, 10 minutes away, for the summer. The position, to be less vague, is in Organizational Effectiveness. It’s right up the alley of Industrial/Organizational Psychology, which is what I’m in graduate school for. I’m really happy they didn’t cancel. I/O Psychology is a niche field, and I was lucky to have stumbled upon the posting early on.

For our program, we’re expected to log 400 hours of work in an I/O Psychology field. This ensures that students have a toe in the field, which is critical: just entering the field can be a huge challenge. Past cohorts have done fairly well. Lots of alumni are in the field, locally. But with 70% of my cohort still searching, it’ll be different for us. Luckily, we don’t graduate for another year, so that gives us time to hunt and work and finish school.

The world needs a vaccine, like, yesterday. But even amid the chaos, there’s so much odd beauty outside. I see whole families out biking, a sight I’d never seen before. I see friends and family strolling down the street, laughing and talking. The weather’s never been so beautiful so many days in a row. As they warned of tornadoes and hail on the weather channel, I strolled outside: warm, blithe, and comfortably cool. It seemed like an apt parallel. The world we hear of isn’t always the world we see. In this case, that’s a good thing.