As it is, I’ve been doing a lot of statistics lately: tomorrow I’ll play catch-up, since I’m still behind.

Started rereading Maniac Magee, a 3AM read, because it was hot and I felt like reading.

Stumbled upon art videos of 2 dancing, mask-donning lizards in quarantine. Fell in love.

Baked banana walnut bread in the afternoon. Worked on two final papers, both of which are done.

Did a mini-workout on the new app I just downloaded

Started an episode of Napoleon Dynamite, the cartoon, and then Rick and Morty. (My boyfriend’s Hulu is now entirely filled with cartoons under Keep Watching.)

And that’s about it. Still relieved the intern program is going online; enjoying online grad school, which means setting aside my Teams while I do other things; basking in last Saturday’s long drive with le beau, whose orders have been extended.

Work tomorrow, also virtual, with Saturday freed up.