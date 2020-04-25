car date: the sushi & boba & katsu chicken edition

We took our weekly drive around the city today. (Car dates keep me cabin fever-free. For the week.) During car dates, we meander around, try to find our way somewhere without maps. We’ll have a specific destination in mind. Then, without highways or guidance, we’ll feel our way there, looping left, zipping right, turning around. moving onwards.

Before the car date, we exchanged food: homemade cookies (wheat M&M’s, all I had on hand) for spicy chipotle. The weather was unbelievably beautiful. We sat on lawn chairs, peered at each other over light blue masks. Feeling restless, we then embarked on a drive.

We stumbled upon strange streets; looked up a house selling for 4.2 million; gawked at the crowded mask-less parks (Football! Picnics! Wedding shoots! Clusters of no-fucks-given sunglass-donning folk chatting two feet apart. I quickly understood why so many cases were bunched up in this well of wealth–nobody gave, or gives, a damn.)

We decided to polish the afternoon off with boba. At the last moment, I suggested some takeout: katsu chicken and a bento box. He liked the idea. So I got a milk tea boba and he got a chocolate boba. I made a phone order for the food, and he picked it up: he’s been kind in picking up all the food. 💖 Then, I suggested we go to a pretty place.

“But there’s nowhere pretty in this neighborhood,” he said.

“There is! The nursing home.”

“What?!”

So we went to the nursing home lake area, a lovely walkway space with two lakes, dozens of geese, and families of ducks. Many families were here. But they were all spaced out, and far away. We parked in an isolated area, where we faced biking families and strolling couples around the lake.

My bento box was good, albeit not the best–likely because they don’t have as many customers. Nevertheless, the sections were all tasty and filling. I love the small pickled dishes in Korean and Japanese food. Chinese food offers thick helpings of savory, saucy food, whereas Korean food is littered with smaller, delicious dishes: kimchi here, glass noodles there, pickles radishes there, etc.

Eating out less makes eating out a treat. And I like it like that. Same with our weekly dates. It helps round out the days.