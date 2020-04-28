Because you can always bring back a dead person, but not a dead business.

Half the country–the US, which has been notoriously jokestery in its splintered, failed approach– is reopening this week.

Some states plan to open up their restaurants, malls, churches, and shops by this weekend. Masks aren’t required. And distancing is recommended–in places like church. Church. Whoever made that recommendation has never gone to church. Congregation–6 feet apart? Right. Church was how the virus got its tendrils deep in South Korea: close worship.

But already, people are loosening their grip. People mesh in crowds. They tackle each other in parks, sit mask-free, hold picnics by friends and strangers alike. They mingle by businesses. Many people, from the looks of it, do not care. We’re in for a real reckoning.

Is it a second wave if we never finished the first?

Frankly, there’s not much that I can do. Many people care about illness, but many people–as evinced by the jolly park crowders–do not. The most I can do is try to be penguin #2.

Penguins are known to push over another penguin into the water to check if it’s free of predators. If Billy is devoured, it isn’t safe. If Billy is fine, then it is. Although there’s little, if anything, I can do in terms of penguins going overboard at all, I can choose to be penguin #2. Those first penguins–who clamor in shops, who hug each other in congregation, who tackle neighbors and friends–can test the waters for the rest of us.

And in July or August, we can check the numbers– once spread incubation, infection, diagnosis, hospital-stay, and ICU visits have occurred.

My question is: will America even care if, or once, this second peak surpasses the first? Is a second shutdown feasible–as they did in Hokkaido, Japan, which loosened too soon, and experience a second wave? Or is America too heartless, too inept, to implement later measures?

We’ll find out this coming year.

In regards to spending, which is a primary driver in too-early reopening, I wonder about mass consumer sentiment. Will consumers pack their shopping carts to revive the economy? Or are most consumers as skeptical and cautious as I feel? Balancing economic demands with a deadly virus is a political dance: American states have chosen the former.

Because you can always bring back a dead person, but not a dead business.

The truth is, it will be a long time before I step foot inside a crowded mall, retail shop, neighborhood, celebration, movie theatre, or restaurant. Knowing that a single infected woman in a restaurant infected the whole place–thanks to the air conditioner–I’ll be wary for a while. Be like penguin #2.

What are your thoughts?