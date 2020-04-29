i create long to-do lists in the morning. i think of everything i have to finish or accomplish, whether it’s school or work or health. it keeps me busy. by the evening, around 7pm, i retire comfortably to my bed. lately, i have taken to watching cartoons.

on the list, by default, are:

program/datacamp–this can be r, python, or excel

write

read

meditate

work out (downloaded a 7 min high-paced work out app)

walk

practice chinese

on top of that, there’s usually statistics, of course, or work. but mostly little things for graduate school. i’m still loving online grad school: it takes out 70% of the stress aka showing up, parking, walking across the lot, and then killing time in between class. though i still do have to learn statistics. but at least i can dye my hair and paint and work out while she lectures. this shit is fantastic.

speaking of dying my hair… the box of bleach finally came in the mail! i had a semi-meltdown two weeks ago after using up all the bleach and not feeling satisfied with the results. i obsess over really inconsequential things for very brief, but incredibly intense, periods of time. so intense that it often feels like my 4AM obsession have lasted months. so i’m really happy the bleach came in. even though the slight obsession has tapered. i’m either dying it tomorrow or friday. probably friday. my hair is too clean right now. but maybe i can work up a sweat tomorrow and bleach it in the evening.

today i worked on statistics, wrote in my diary, attended online lecture, finished re-doing a lesson in pivot tables (before it was in spreadsheets, but i replicated everything in excel: surprisingly the two are different), taught, and went for a bike ride. then, when i got home, i was starving. i decided to make a breakfast burrito on a total whim. i’ve never made a breakfast burrito, but i was craving potatoes.

suffice to say, i have mastered the squishy potato. i’m a sucker for soft, fall-apart potatoes, the ones that are slightly fried, slightly dry, taut at the touch, mushy at the bite. and yet i’ve only ever really successfully made roasted potatoes, which were tasty–crispy, spicy, yes–but not moist. today, while frying the potatoes, i felt impatient. i was also overcome by the sudden urge to dump water in the pan. so i did. and it sizzled. hot. fast. so i quickly covered it with a pan. the water evaporated, and a lightbulb went up. i soaked the potatoes in water, and waited.

oh, boy. was it worth it. i set aside the potatoes, made scrambled eggs on top, melted a bit of cheese, and ooh! -kisses fingers- fantastic. doused that shit in sriracha, cayenne, paprika, minced onion, salt and pepper, and chipotle seasoning. de. li. cious. delicious. de. licious! i devoured three of those and then shared one with a family member. i will never buy a breakfast burrito again.