diy cut + color

i’m half woozy on half a cup of lime margarita, bought from takeout taco cabana. we were on the route home today, the sun hiding behind the clouds, building lights aglow, and i thought to myself: i want tacos. after fumbling between the plate and the combo, i decided on the plate. when i set the food out for rebaking, i realized that they had forgotten to put meat–the only filling–in the taco. you had one job.

aside from that, this afternoon was a good one. i made le beau some presents, two of which were edible favorites, one of which was a semi-gag, but also meaningful. well. i literally framed a photo of his car. because he loves that thing. afterwards, we walked and drove around until it was dark outside. it has been so long since i’ve been out at night that i was surprised by the darkness of the car interior. i was expecting the car to be lit up, because every room i’ve been in for the past few months has been fairly well-lit. it dawned on me that it’s just been that long since i’ve driven at night.

but i’m certainly not complaining. i remembered the long drives to graduate school, where i’d listen to it’s a vibe trap music on constant repeat. i’d blast loud rap music on the glossy highways until i’d reached a sort of glossed-over focus myself. as the horizons cleared, sparkling hot, i’d feel a desperate draw: god, this shit goes on forever. but then, just as quickly as i would think it, i would exit the highway to get onto another. again. i am certainly not complaining about the commute. the thought of having to drive somewhere irks me.

luckily, that’s a ways away. my internship program moved virtual days before this ridiculous country announced that it would, in the midst of all-time virus highs, open up. you know it’s bad when your relatives in china are calling at 10 pm, concerned and worried, because of how bad news has been about the US pandemic. like. that’s when you know. jesus. “are you okay? i heard your city–” “–reported all-time highs today. and ha! people still don’t wear masks.” are there echoing concerns of food shortage, of meat plants closing? i’ll save that worry for later. as of now, i am glad my risk will be reduced this summer through the virtual program. i’ll be working within the organizational effectiveness branch, which is within the field of industrial/organizational psychology.

i’m halfway through the master’s program in industrial/organizational psychology. in regard to the career zig-zagging, i know that this is a place i genuinely want to be–here at the intersection of business and psychology. because for once, i just want to do this for myself. like. pursuing the field isn’t a matter of trying to meet other people’s expectations; i don’t feel the need to defend or explain myself; i don’t feel like i’m fighting an uphill battle of judgement or fear, etc. like. it’s a field i want to pursue because i want to learn and get better at it, and i feel hopeful and driven as i move towards it. it’s, like, fulfilling? and it’s okay if people aren’t familiar with the in’s and out’s. it’s for me. this is probably a ton of cheese, but it’s real. real cheese.

also. i showed le beau my hair today and he liked it! i’m super happy about that. he’s fairly honest about his opinions. i think i’ll post a photo of my new hair with my face blocked out. i’ve been, like, a grooming machine the past two weeks. from threading my brows to waxing my legs to bleaching my hair to painting my nails to tinting my brows to cutting my hair, it’s been a home salon over here on steroids. i’ve always done these things, just spaced far apart. now i do it on a regular basis. i mean, it’s not like anyone is going to see me (aside from le beau). but there’s beauty in doing things solely for your own unnoticed pleasure: it’s kind of like what i wrote above, about pursuing a career for the sake of pursuing it.

the margarita is fading away. i’m notoriously lightweight. it comes and goes fast. i think i’m off to bed now.