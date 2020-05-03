i’m starting to get that itch of boredom, where there’s this whirling obsessive energy, but not much to divert it to. i spent the better half of saturday morning, cranked up on too much coffee and remnants of a half-margarita, formatting and designing our technical report. then i went for a walk and, so glazed over in thought, didn’t even realize where i was going.

the past weekend was spent driving around the city, stopping at small bodies of water, shuttered shops, the ice cream store, and closed restaurants. custard and italian ice in hand, we semi-trespassed into a decorative country patio by a still, cautious bunny. there’s this intense post-apocalyptic feel to everything. very walking dead. with the shitting crow, dead restaurant, fluttering american flag, desperate store owner waving me in–it all feels like a zombie video game. i stood by the edge of the road, loud whir of cars, quiet thrill. and light body of sadness, too, staring out at the lake. then i saw plastic. nature is doing fine without us.

the semester is just about to wrap up. it looks like profit-driven universities sputtering a month without in-person classes are gearing up to open in the fall, come high? or come–what’s the phrase? come high or come hell? come hell or high water. why not both? i woke up and looked up any summer classes i could take to reduce my in-person contact in the fall. it seems like a bunch of silly loopholes to jump through. i’d have to learn python programming. i don’t know if i trust the universities enough to make wise decisions. but maybe i should. some places are even bellowing about opening up them football games! that’s the spirit, folks.

tomorrow is monday, start of a new week. the days blur together. statistics, but i’m all caught up. the technical report we’ll finally be turning in. brief flashes of irritation and tenseness. mistakes caught, thank goodness. i never bring my film camera when i should. i think my over-energy and exhaustion are reflected in this post. i want to drink coffee tomorrow morning.