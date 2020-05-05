I finished my book about the rural Maine 21 year old girl who dropped out of college and had two children and married a drunkard–all in a year. In the last twenty pages, it decided to solve a two decades long murder with an unraveling confession. It was a dull story. And dragged on and on and on. It was like one of those mystery books where the detective twiddles his thumb for hundreds of pages, only for the culprit to announce himself, full autobiography included, on the last page.

I didn’t realize how bad the book was until I began a book about Korean American immigrants. It was beautiful. And somewhat disturbing. Short stories of kidnapped children, insane mothers, raging pastor fathers, neighbor shamans, dead brothers lost to the war, and unfaithful artist-husbands laced the pages. Jesus, I thought. Yesu, they said. (I paused: this was how Jesus was pronounced in Chinese as well. Yesu.)

I kept flipping to the back of the book to peer at the author. I couldn’t believe it. How could a young woman, smiling lightly at the camera, so realistically depict a murderous mother, incest, homelessness, domestic abuse? And yet it was all so beautifully written.

I love reading about immigrant stories. Of the colorful tapestry of experience, expectation. A few recent books come into mind. Fruit of the Drunken Tree, by Ingrid Rojas Contreras. Dominicana, by Angie Cruz. The Bonesetter’s Daughter, by Amy Tan. And now this, Drifting House, by Krys Lee. I have yet to find a good book depicting the Chinese-American immigrant experience. I was launched into flat suburbia as a child. Catapulted into a school that celebrated diversity. Despite our various backgrounds, dress, foods–we were all the children of well-off parents who cared immensely about our education. And while it gave us good lives, it wouldn’t, to be honest, make for an interesting story.

So now I’m sitting around, waiting for one.