Viral Vessels; Contagious Conduits

Deep breaths. Reminding myself that it’s always been like this. For me, at least. It’s always been a game of Avoid the Germs. Avoid the Virus. Avoid the Bacteria. The only way to succumb to the flu, cold, or coronavirus is to have a small liquid piece of virus enter into the bloodstream. And the better part of the last 6 years has been spent avoiding transmission. But even so. I remember bitterly getting dinner with a sick friend in May 2018; bitterly teaching a sick student in August 2018; bitterly talking to a sick s/o in January 2019; bitterly consuming poisoned spinach in January 2020. Every time I was ill, I could track it to the day, time, and form of transmission.

But I also remember avoiding the sick hacking children on vacation, going so far as to simply get out of line and refusing to get on the same boat. I remember avoiding my subsequently sick hacking family, and suspiciously eyeing them until symptoms had subsided. I remember covering my face as a bug spread through my cohort friends, as I turned down party invitations and avoided getting ill. I remember deliberately facing the other direction and covering my nose and mouth while working with a coughing student, counting down the 72 hours of incubation, and triumphantly realizing I was healthy.

Sometimes avoiding ill humans works. Sometimes it doesn’t, because of social constraints. Humans are the primary culprit. They’re the primary spreaders. They’re the vessels of disease. Bacteria, virus and disease alone simply exist as they are; they destroy, they live, they eek for survival and replication. It’s natural. Biological. But us, humans? We play a critical part in being conducive to their spread. We’re the virus-vacationers’ airplanes, their trains, their cruise ships. We’re the only reason they go from place to place. Without us, they’re nothing.

And I know this. In order to avoid illness, I must avoid close human contact–the droplet-proximity type. This has been a game; it always has been. Nothing has changed. I must remind myself that it’s always been this way.