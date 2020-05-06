May 6th, 2020

Le beau is sleeping on the phone. They’re being asked to wake up at 4:45 AM every morning and do shit because another line f-ed up. That’s about as much as I feel comfortable tooting out into the digital universe. Let’s just say there’s a lot of scandal, questionable psychopathy, drama, and ridiculousness brewing among these people. I don’t mind that he’s been popping off into a slumber every afternoon. I would be, too.

My pigs are squealing and moving around their bell ball. Such wonderful little creatures, they are. They get excited when they hear me wake up in the morning, and jog over to the side once I leave the restroom. They even give me time to use the bathroom. It’s adorable. I love them so much.

I turned in our team’s Technical Report on Monday night. I took the reigns on the entire project. Which was fine. We got shit done. But when a person misses their own deadlines consistently, it makes you wonder. I’ll write balanced and honest team reviews. It’s not like they’ll make a massive difference–at least, I hope not. I’m past the point of caring. I’ll say it like it is. Frankly.

Hm. I don’t think we have statistics class tomorrow; my team finished our lab on Tuesday. I’ll likely complete the first portion of the statistics final tomorrow. And then I’ll begin review of past labs for the second half. I think that all I need is a 70 on the final to maintain an A in the course.

Then, in one week, I will be complete with year one of graduate school. Halfway through my Master’s degree in I/O Psychology, woot woot.

A few days ago, I posted a little blurb on how I’d decided to pursue Psychology two years ago, after giving in to, basically, my one true love. I remember acquaintances were skeptical: Psychology? You seem more like an English or Journalism or Art person. And I love all of those things, don’t get me wrong, but I realized that I rattled off Psychology to those closest to me like it was my secret love. After taking my last elective in Developmental Psychology, it hit me like a bag of bricks: this is what you love. Pursue it.

Anyways. The whole sharing aspect made me cringe, but I’m also really happy and proud of, like, doing something I genuinely like? People were super nice and supportive. I ended up getting in touch with an old classmate from high school, whom I’d never really spoken to. It was a long, refreshing conversation: he was also interested in I/O, referred a cool podcast, updated me on his own life. Through social media, I’ve gotten in touch with a lot of kind classmates that I’d never gotten to know too well.

So there’s that. In the back of my mind is the approaching summer internship position. I’m really excited, but also nervous. I hope I do well, don’t make egregious errors, forge positive relationships, and make good shit. I think fondly of my previous and current supervisor(s) and of the friends I’d made through work. I won’t be able to have that in-person interaction this summer, which is both a relief and disappointing. But regardless, I hope to make the most of the experience, and to be put to work. I want to hustle.

There’s probably little to no way to get into a normal summer class in Python, so I’ve semi-given up. I only wanted to take it because I’m not interested in being forced to return to university amid a gurgling pandemic. It’s funny to see how “USA” and “Italy” have become synonymous with “inept disaster.” Even with such a label, a vocal American minority are bellowing on about opening the country. At the same time, I saw a poll by the Washington Post on how the majority of Americans are still wary of bursting into crowded movie theatres, breathing up gym fumes, and feeling their way around malls. I wrote about it earlier, but I’ll choose to be the self-preservational Penguin #2. Good to hear that some others are, too.

Oh. But le beau’s, uh, group of hundreds is hosting a fun little pizza party this Friday. It’s mandatory. A Very Important Figure is Arriving. Is this a plot to bring him down? I wryly joked.

My only question is whether the country will decide to respond when we’re hit with round 2 and if, or once, hospitals are packed to the brim. Will governors continue to turn a blind eye? Or will they be “forced” to respond? At what critical mass must we reach for a significant majority to realize that we can’t be rubbing chests and sharing spit in the park? Tune in and find out next.