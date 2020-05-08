The days do differentiate themselves. I feel like blabbering on, so I will. About the things I did today. Things I’ve almost forgotten, but feel like listing out.

I woke up. I did my laundry, cleaned the house, vacuumed the floors, and wiped down surfaces. After making a gingerbread coffee, I went on upstairs, where I played with Cocoa, took him out on the couch.

Then I decided to start on the Statistics final. Of course the one question I didn’t know showed up. I’d given up entirely on trying to respond to that question. It was a circus during the entire test. I got up to use the bathroom, grabbed my pigs, put them back, chastised them, let family members in and out, silenced my phone, etc. And it was all recorded. Lucky viewer.

After the test, I went for a brief walk, let my head expand with the skies outside, and popped back inside to teach. Held a session, finished that, and called le beau.

Oh! I almost forgot. Right before I went for a walk, I was able to finagle my way into a summer class on Python Programming. The trigger for registration was reading that the Fall semester would be a combination of in-class and online learning. That, to me, just sounds like being around strangers more than I need to be. I see none of this subsiding entirely for quite some time, so I decided to buckle down and find out how to get into this one summer class. Then I did!

It’s an intro programming class. The reviews for the professor are questionable. But it’ll be online, thank God. A few weeks ago, I finished a Python intro course on Datacamp: it was much, much easier after toying around with R. Programming’s the type of thing that’s good to know in I/O Psychology, albeit not completely necessary. But again. It wouldn’t hurt to be better versed in Python. And besides, it’s a way to ensure that I’m only on campus twice a week next semester, max. It’s also an easy way to get graduate credit–online classes, am I right? And I mostly learn by self-teaching, anyways.

The downside is that I’ll be working from 8-5, and the class will be right after, from 5:30-7:30. But I’ll most likely just click into class and rewatch lectures in my own time. I don’t think I’ll have the most adventurous summer, anyways, so I might as well keep as busy as possible.

The best days are the busiest days. They can be spent doing anything–just anything that keeps me busy. Even days filled with Statistics homework and labs and personal projects are preferred over days of nothingness. I tend to sink in the nothingness.

Also, Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty released a new show on Hulu. It’s wacky and weird as shit and also a cartoon, so basically, I’m in love. Oh. And Rick and Morty came out last Sunday! It was too meta for me. It was too clever to be clever. But I learned about Dan Harmon’s story circle method and my heart did a thing. I just. These creators of Bojack and Rick & Morty and Bob’s Burgers just sing their way into my life, lighting it up one animation at a time.