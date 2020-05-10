Yesterday, I decided to sit in the trunk of my car while le beau fiddled with his car. This way, I’d be able to watch TV, sip tea, and peer at him from afar. Well, about five minutes into it, a large wasp came zipping through my car, inspecting it curiously. It crawled in and out, up and down, hugged the lights, tunneled in a hole. I watched with horror for about 20 minutes, unable to move my car, because it kept going inside.

About 30 minutes passed of me watching the wasp, waiting for it to leave. I peered up at my raised trunk and realized, with dread, that there were two identical nests on my car. And in one nest was a suspicious wasp, wrapped around the papery nest. I quickly ran to my room and grabbed a hoodie to tighten around my head and neck because, you know, wasps.

Too scared to do anything, I asked le beau to get my stuff. And then I asked him to spray them with the magic wasp killing solution. Le beau chased down the two wasps, juice in hand, spraying them down in the acrid stuff. It worked. They fizzled to the concrete. I was blindly bellowing throughout the entire situation, hugging my laptop, as we ran across the street and looked, ninja-style, for the third and final wasp.

The third wasp peered around the premises, noticed his dead friends, and zipped away. About an hour later, he reappeared, this time directly flying towards le beau. He grabbed the juice and chased the wasp down. Fine mist sprinkled on top of the wasp, who then realized that we meant business. So he went higher and higher until the juice couldn’t reach him. He disappeared into the treetops.

And so all was well. Or so we thought. As I crawled into my truck, then back out, he screamed, “it’s right next to you!” A fourth, smaller wasp had been resting nearby, probably searching for the hive, unable to find it. Le beau juiced him, too.

The third wasp never came back. I imagine he or she is out there plotting our downfall. We have quite the vengeful breed of wasps around here. A stinkbug tooted on le beau’s chair a little later as well. It flew into his chair, zipped, and flew away. When le beau sat down, he cried, “it stinks!” It’s a real zoo around here. I rescued a moth with a broken wing last week, and peered at two adorable lizards today. A few weeks ago, I found a crowd of crows gathered around a broken duck’s egg in the backyard.