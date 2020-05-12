May 12th, 2020

The company is mailing us laptops. They let us know in an email yesterday. I was trying to do a social media detox but caved around 2 PM, restless and curious. A parent also emailed me about my student’s progress, and I was antsy to respond.

The email asked for a shipping address, personal hobbies, and a personality test–right up the alley of I/O Psychology. At first, I was a little miffed by the test’s shortcomings: you had to have a really good vocabulary to differentiate between the two options. But the results were terrifying accurate.

Aside from that… I realized my LinkedIn profile photo was 5 years old and felt like getting a new one. Took them yesterday, edited several today, shared a few on Instagram. Most people said the generic smiling one was most appropriate, which makes sense. The more-stoic one was preferred by a minority, including a vocal le beau.

On a more personal note, I’ve lost a dangerous amount of weight in the past few months of staying in. Two years ago, I was 13 pounds heavier than I am now–within a healthy range. But about 5 pounds ago, I began teetering between a unhealthy and healthy weight. I think that I am considered underweight now. No, I most definitely am. Le beau mentioned building muscle as a side note, and I’ll take it into consideration. I can feel myself shrinking into myself.

I am craving so many dishes, yet oddly lacking an appetite. I eat the bare minimum nowadays, skimping on meals. I don’t know why. I should eat more–I know I should. This is what happens when I stop eating so much Chick Fil A, street tacos, empanadas, cachapas, pizzas, burgers, fries, steak, potatoes, pho, pizza and Chipotle. It makes me realize just how much I eat out. At the start of quarantine, I could barely stand it. But now, when I try and think of places I want to eat from, my mind blanks.

For dinner, I’m going to try and make Thai fried rice. My cousin brought some oyster sauce into our house when he moved in. When I saw it, I eyed it curiously. It’s a staple in Thai and Vietnamese cuisine. Not so much in Chinese food. My Vietnamese best friend introduced me to oyster sauce and fish sauce during our sleepovers. I learned to dip the mi quang and pho noodles in a savory blend of thai chilis, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. Her parents would laugh: we ate our food the exact same way.

As people mill about during the pandemic, crawling into parties, crowded spaces, restaurants and pools, I am remaining indoors until the end of August. Like a quiet majority, I would hope. Though it doesn’t matter that much anymore here in the U.S: every man for himself, as per usual.

Soon, salons will open, where manicurists get up close and personal with clients. Have you ever gotten a haircut 3 feet away? It doesn’t happen. Gyms will open, where sweaty men and women shed viruses and clasp every metal bar available. Malls will open, where strangers bump sides and backs as they wait in line for food, clothes and more. Oh. And American people don’t wear masks.

What’s fascinated me from the start of it all is how sociopolitically the human race has responded to a purely biological agent. You see, a virus is not concerned with skin color, election votes, hair color, eye color, zip code, or nationality. It’s preoccupied with survival. It’s just trying to replicate and make it in this big, bad world, just like the rest of us. The reality is when you’re in close contact with a sick person, without protection, you’ll be infected. You’d think that people–mostly Americans–would care more about doing what they can to prevent a disease or illness. But it’s all culture and politics here.

In the meantime, I’ll let everybody else stimulate the economy while I remain isolated–and healthy.