I suddenly thought of a sad song I used to listen to a lot in 2015 by Noah and the Whale, a…British indie rock and folk band. I forgot the name, but then it suddenly hit me. Mary, the liar–Mary, you don’t know what you’re talking about. It gives me nostalgic chills to listen to in 2020. But I don’t miss that part of my life at all.

