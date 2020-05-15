To mini-celebrate being done with my first year of graduate school, le beau picked up our bobas and we cruised around.

We stumbled upon a sprawling park. The lake shone; trails extended for miles; thin trees, perfect for hammocking, lined the field. People were out and about, mainly on the trails. Easy to avoid.

I twirled around, ankles bare and scratchy. The sun was out, a little warmer than usual. Beads of light sweat. Him under the tree in a dark blue chair, dipping chicken katsu in sauce. Would we be doing this without quarantine? Maybe, but maybe not.

My new favorite pastime has been finding lakes, ponds, and rivers. Pockets of nature I can roll my time in. I like getting lost in the waves and reflections.

Two hours passed. The sun was hot on my face. We found two trees spaced well apart and he set up his hammock for the first time. I sat on the grass nearby. I played a wistful Lana who wished for a better America.