You are not your thoughts. You are your thoughts.

We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts we make the world. — Buddha

It’s always one or another. But psychology says you’re not your thoughts-in cognitive behavioral therapy, they emphasize acknowledging that you are not your thoughts. But when it comes to energy, law of attraction, Buddhism, you are your thoughts. Differentiating between the two truths (?) seemed muggy. So I thought about it.

We are not our thoughts, per se–we have too many fleeting, random, utterly pointless thoughts a day for them to define us. But we are our energy, which derives from our thoughts. It what we consistently think, believe, and feel that shapes who we are.

It’s like the impact of flowing water on earth. Our thoughts are drops of water. On their own, they don’t do much. Water is delicate. Dissipates. But our consistent thoughts run a steady, regular stream. Over time, the water carves deep groves in the earth. It shapes mountains. Ocean floors. These consistent thoughts become beliefs, which affect behaviors, physical outcomes.

Energy forms tangible effects that others can sense. It’s like entering a room with a cold, hateful person. Or walking into the living room of tense silence after two people have fought. Or being surrounded by loving, kind people. You can feel their presence and energy. Eyes closed, you know who’s in the room with you. We all emit a vibration.

In the world of energy, some are “higher” than others. But all, in my opinion, are still human. Dense, lower emotions, like anger or envy or lust or depression are human. Light, higher emotions, like love and compassion and kindness are also human. We might go from one to another. I think it’s important to acknowledge that even when we do accrue energy, either dense or light, we have some capability to change it.

This might all sound very frou frou and la-la. But it doesn’t have to. It can be a simple and grounded as feeling the difference between a deeply depressed figure in the room and an overjoyed, loving figure in the room.

Often, in therapy, patients are encouraged to realize that they are not their thoughts. They acknowledge and accept dark thoughts, while realizing that they are separate from said thoughts. This, I think, is the process of not giving weight to negative thoughts. You don’t have to succumb or believe everything that goes through your mind. Sometimes they aren’t even your thoughts to begin with.

But it is always easier said than done. Over time, though, I have found it easier to dissociate myself from certain negative thinking patterns. I remind myself: I am not my thoughts. I am not my thoughts. I am what I give my energy to. These are not my thoughts.

Meditating has always helped with clearing the constant mosquito buzz of thoughts. It’s an incredible sensation. Like being underwater and hyperaware. Of the water that engulfs you, steady pressure around you, foggy slow silence, a distant, world above. It’s both uplifting and grounding. It also helps silence the endless influx of thoughts that zip zip zip into my head.

There, I am more receptive to lightness. I’ll take a message or two. I’ll ask for feedback. Over the past few years, I have adamantly refuse to sense or hear anything low or dense. Maybe it wasn’t really my choice. It was a fear wall.

Regardless. There is so much in the world that we cannot see. It is both beautiful and terrifying. Life, death, rebirth. And growth. Constant growth. It’s overwhelming. But it’s meaningful, don’t you see? There’s more meaning to it all than we could ever possibly imagine.