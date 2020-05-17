In the rain, we scurried around the empty lots and shops and farmer’s market space that would, normally, be selling local fruits and foods. We had just polished off our custard ice creams and Italian ices.

We splashed into puddles. We jumped on concrete blocks. We sprinted around in circles like follow the leader. After a while of this, my soaked slippers felt cold. The rain no longer felt as friendly. So we went back to our cars, where I decided I wanted to go home.

So we drove off and I remembered that I had forgotten my umbrella. We circled back and retrieved it. I went home to change into more comfortable pajamas and he brought us back Chick Fil A. I ordered medium fries, eight nuggets, and a spicy chicken sandwich.

In the middle of the road, I blasted Megan thee Stallion and he danced around. Break danced. Shimmied. Boogied. I joined with my own PJ-ed high kicks. The neighborhood drove into his driveway, eyeing us suspiciously. He even darted outside to get a better look. What a weirdo, le beau remarked.

I replayed the song. Did a few more high kicks to bade him farewell.