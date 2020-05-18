EM and I were talking today about how we got caught in the perfect stretch of age for the times. It’s conveniently located between the ritual-ceremony laden years of high school, college and official “markers” of traditional adulthood, like having a wedding or kids or raising a family.

We already did prom; graduated high school; started college normally; ended with regular ceremonies. Right now, we’re simply working and balancing school, Master’s: we aren’t graduating for the time being. We aren’t getting married; won’t have kids; don’t have kids, thank god, so working from home isn’t doubling as daycare.

But it’s not that I weigh ceremonies all that much, to be honest. I see them as hassles. You show up, someone says something on a stage, someone else says something, and something intangible happens. Pictures. I’m already over here plotting ways to avoid grad school graduation.