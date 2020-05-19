Two days ago, we got Venezuelan, drove to a nearby park, and set up our lawn chairs on a hill. We watched the ant-like crowds of people celebrating birthdays and holding picnics and going for muscular jogs. Was this Central Park? Because it looked like Central Park. People gathered without a care in the world.

Yesterday, we had our ice cream custard and park date. After an initial stumble where he couldn’t locate a proper hammock place, we settled down by a bridge and sat in the grass. A mother duck with her 14 ducklings waddled by in the lake. Two turtles, Turry and Turrisa, kept poking their heads up to peer at us. We watched a line of high school boys walk in slow-motion, emanating 70’s exaggerated cool, one boy pretending to throw a frisbee. Two slowly tussled their hair.

Today, despite having slept 12 hours and spending most of the day in bed, was a mediocre one. Mostly because I realized my film chemicals were no longer working. I wasted a roll of film on expired developer. And there is no developing kit to be found online. Then I put a little too much milk in my mashed potatoes. A black wasp snuck inside my home and has not been seen since. It’s just been a long and peculiar day, and I look forward to sleeping it off.