I love learning online. I love teaching online.

I love being able to learn at my own pace. Rewinding. Fast-forwarding. I love being able to 2x speed an instructors’ video and zone out when I’m tired. I love cutting out the most exhausting part of education: driving and showing up. Do you know how much money in gas and tolls and time, in life, that I’m saving?

I love being able to click into a class 2 minutes before it starts. I love being in my pajamas while the professor blares on and on as I scroll through social media. I love tackling the content when I feel most comfortable and motivated. I love being able to google questions I have after class instead of getting b.s answers from the professor.

I love being able to use a digital white board with my students. I love being able to share my work with them through a screen. I love being able to email over a link to the class and sit and wait in my room, shorts on, for a student to click on. I love being able to email answer keys and skim the news while they work.

Life is a million x thousand x three times easier with remote instruction. I won’t delve into all the technical aspects of socioeconomic disparities; of limited Internet access; of kids with ADD; of parents needing dayca–I mean, school; or the fundamentally social aspect of school, which was all it was ever good for–in my case, at least. Making friends. So I won’t go into that. I know, I know, I know people have it different.

My personal experience is that remote learning has been the best thing since sliced buttered bread.