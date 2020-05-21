easy chinese ribs

Figured out a way to bypass the 6+ hours of marinating and softening it usually takes to make Chinese ribs in the oven.

Pressure cook it first.

After I remarked that I’d have to bake the ribs for 5 hours, my family went ahead and pressure cooked it. They left it on the counter to quickly run errands. Wafts of pork floated around the kitchen. Around 8 PM, feeling hungry and antsy, I decided to bake the already-pressurized meat, which was slightly tender.

I grabbed every savory condiment– and its complement– I could think of. Base of light soy sauce. Splash of dark soy sauce. Hint of fish sauce. Grapeseed oil. Sesame oil. Generous five spice. Onion spice. Spoonful of honey. Hint of sriracha. Paprika. Salt and pepper. Then I added water, because why not? I dumped the sauce all over the ribs, wrapped them up in foil, and set the oven to 450 degrees, 1 hour.

450 degrees felt right. The foil on top would keep the ribs from burning, and it’d keep the heat trapped within the ribs.

After 40 minutes, I smelled a faint burning smell, so I ran to the oven to check on the ribs. I took them out. They were fine. Delectable, actually! Sweet and savory. Fall-off-the-bone. The sauce wasn’t evenly distributed, so I removed the meat from the bones, mixed them back in the platter, and baked at 325 degrees, 10 minutes. This would create a dry slightly-burnt crust.

Voila! Tender, juicy and crispy ribs.