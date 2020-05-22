Several things. My brain is humming. The Intellection result from my Gallup StrengthsFinders was right.

“The theme of Intellection does not dictate what you are thinking about; it simply describes that you like to think. Wherever it leads you, this mental hum is one of the constants of your life.”

Truer words have never been spoken. Even though I’m typing to myself, I’m rolling my eyes. I wish I could shush the din of my brain. But when I do, through meditation, the small people in my head eventually get restless. They think, when’s the meditation timer going to go off? And I have to shush them. Until the meditation timer goes off. And I let my brain go back into steady whir of constant, constant, constant thoughts. It’s like letting a rubber band go after it’s pulled taught. Constant thoughts. Even when I am sleeping. There is rest for the wicked. But none for the head.

My boss–ooh, another boss! I wonder if I’ll formally call her my boss–emailed me a link to take the Gallups StrengthsFinders test (I keep accidentally typing Fingers). She said she hoped I would be interested in the results, too, because she geeks out over personality assessments. Well. It turns out that I found the Gallup book in my house last summer and furtively scraped away the code on the back so I could take my own assessment. How’s that for a geek? The date was stamped on the results, so I made a small note of how I’d found it earlier. For a moment, I felt like the pieces of my obsessive psychology interests had aligned with this career path. Like, I was definitely the girl hounding my friends during freshman year to take personality tests on the eve of finals. And I/O Psychologists are notorious–well, not notorious– for creating strict, valid personality assessments.

Texting my group of graduate friends–one of them landed an internship this summer! Yay! I’m so excited for her. It’s good to see that there are opportunities opening up, both within and outside the field. Indeed has slowly been repopulating, as has LinkedIn.

Yesterday, I realized that all of my important emails, from professor’s announcements to grade changes, had been going straight to Junk. This included the email that announced that our university would be following suit in the odd coronavirus Fall response: going online after Thanksgiving. After perusing through online forums, it seems that there are two main motivations: financial and health. By opening school up for three months, universities can charge full tuition; by closing school after Thanksgiving, universities hope to dodge the double whammy of flu-season and spikes.

I’m pretty interested in seeing how this will play out. Universities have yet to account for the return of students in August, as people from different cities and states flock crowded dorms, frat houses, parties, dining halls. (I imagine many students will flout the “guidelines,” given the social nature of college.) Odds are, someone will bring something, and someone will pick up something. Then they’ll head on home during Thanksgiving and Christmas to hug their middle-aged parents, elderly grandparents, and the rest of their family line. Don’t bring the bug back, universities say! But bring the bug on in. And feel free to take it back home. Then stay home!

Granted, they do have to account for the financial ramifications of going online. The general perception is that online school is inferior to in-person school. It certainly is easier–at least, it is for me? Fiery lawsuit-ridden responses to one month of online school have indicated that the perception is not likely to change. And universities will feel continued pressure to open up. We pay for the experience. I chose a good time in my life to be a commuting hermit. With in-person classes this Fall, I’ll only have to be at school for two days. And for one of those days, I’ll only need to show up for an hour. During those hours of class, I will be proudly wearing my large FaceShield and mask.

After three months of not being at the library, I think I am semi-caving. I might order some books online for pick-up later. We’ll see. I feel starved of books. I’m being dramatic. But maybe I shouldn’t–the internship program starts in about 9 days. 9 days! How exciting. I’m a bit nervous. What if I do terribly? What if I make mistakes? What if I’m not cut out for the field? A part of me is relieved that this is all virtual. Even the orientation email seemed a bit overwhelming.