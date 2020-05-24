Who told me to drink (Hokkaido, yum) milk tea after 1 PM? I have a personal rule to not consume caffeine in the evening. This is why!

This is why. It is 1:19 AM and it is way past my bedtime. I normally would be sleeping at 11, but here I am, one lousy yawn in.

Another weekend date today. Boba first–I tried a new flavor called Hokkaido milk tea because I heard it was creamy and caramel-y. I loved it. It tasted like liquid dessert. I pictured myself with a gallon of it and downing it every morning like milk. But halfway through, I got a bit tired of it.

Afterwards, we got katsu chicken. I got it with the bento box, so mine had fried temperura and sushi. I’m obsessed with the complementary pickled onions and jalapeños. The last time I ate there in person, the waitress noticed I was scarfing the onions down, so she gave me a second. I’m the type of person who goes to korean and japanese restaurants solely for the free small sides. (Ugh–this is making me recrave glass noodles.)

We took our food ate it at one of the unused restaurant patios. The restaurant has been closed for months. The patio had lights and tables and a large jenga game. I maneuvered my way around with Lysol, clorox, a face shield, a mask, and alcohol wipes. I sat a table away and ate half my food, since I was full from the milk tea.

The librarian–who I picked up my books from, contactless!–said she liked my face shield! I was proper flattered. The library book pickup was seamless. I wish I’d known of it earlier. To be honest, I’d looked at the library website a week into quarantine. But I didn’t realize just how contactless it was! So now I have five books waiting to be devoured.

I think I’m looking forward to tomorrow. It’s supposed to rain, but maybe we can still do something fun. I’ll finish the rest of my milk tea in the morning. That gives me a jolt of excitement.

Also, I took my pigs out to graze on grass today. Butter was all about it–he sniffed the grass, bit one, and began his buffet. Cocoa, on the other hand, was terrified. He was clawing the box in a desperate attempt to go home. He froze when I pushed him on the grass–then sprinted back into his box!

Here’s a photo of Butter hogging all the space in their nap box.