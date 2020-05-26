About half a decade ago, I graduated Valedictorian.

What a private relief it was, to be done. I don’t feel much older than I was when I read my speech on stage and cracked jokes. I wrote the speech a night before. I had hated high school and couldn’t bring myself to write something serious or sappy. I mostly wrote jokes. Inside jokes. And threw in a bit of sap at the end. We’re all a family, I declared. But it was disingenuous. And I know it was. But I couldn’t have been honest–not without making every human in the crowd uncomfortable. That being said, despite my hate for the social environment, I appreciated my teachers. So much. I still do.

I don’t feel as much resentment towards high school as I used to. I also don’t talk to any friends from high school, except for le beau. In retrospect, I think that that’s helped me step away from the bitterness and irritation: I’m not longer around said sources of bitterness and irritation. To be frank, the resentment was mostly a social thing: you know, the catty girls, the cliques, the weird social pressures in a weird social vacuum. I felt like the brunette in Heathers. School, boring old school, with its intense pressures, didn’t help. Schools should be reformed. To clarify, education itself is an incredible privilege, a blessing. But how education is traditionally delivered–in monotonous, sedentary, dull, lecture-heavy–is questionable.

Nevertheless, I went from being the kid with straight-B with an occasional C because-I-only-went-to-school-to-socialize-and-get-in-trouble to a sweep of straight A’s. I went from breaking rules to reading textbooks. I plastered my head on brochures of the Ivy League dream school that I didn’t think I could get into. And then I did! The stress and irritation had come to a thick bloat by Winter, and by senior Spring, I had let go of it all. So I spent time with friends. I made good memories. I skipped rocks, met friends at the library (because that was where we hung out), talked with my now-boyfriend, and wrote about white walls in tumblr because I was apprehensive.

In the town newspaper, which listed out the valedictorians and salutatorians at each school, we were to write about the things we’d miss, our dreams, our hopes, and what we’d study. I stumbled upon it the other day. I couldn’t tell if I was trolling or meant the things I had said. I said I would miss the flowers. I said Beyonce was a queen. I put some stupid vague quote about how to change the world (Though, to be fair, I don’t know how anybody specifically would know how or if they would at age 18). Was I trolling? Everyone else said normal things–things like I’ll miss my family; I’ll miss my friends; I’ll be a doctor to save lives.

I didn’t. And that’s okay. I think the assignment highlighted how fed up I was with my hometown. But once I left, away from the suffocating school environment, I realized that it wasn’t so bad. Given I had some choice to choose who was in my life, I could populate it with kind, caring and compassionate people. It was refreshing to learn that the vast majority of people I met in college, regardless of whether they stayed or left, were fundamentally good people. There, I fostered relationships; formed and burned bridges; met new strangers; found a best friend; took care of others; was taken care of. My perspective shifted. And I realized that it wasn’t where you were, but who you were around.

Looking back to those last few years of high school, I imagine I just wasn’t around the right group of people. Believe it or not, adolescent female cattiness does not equally transcend the classroom. I have not encountered it since. As I embarked towards graduate school, I was surprised to form a group of girl friends in my cohort. I related to them; we supported each other. They’ve helped me out one-too-many-times on a confusing assignment, difficult question, or trying academic week. Though in a lot of ways, we’re still getting to know each other, still growing close, I’m grateful that we can have a healthy group dynamic. Sometimes I have to remind myself to shed old beliefs about groups of girls that stem from high school.

Since we tossed our caps in the air that day (I only pretended to: I didn’t know how I’d find it later), I’ve graduated from my dream Ivy school, found my best friend and boyfriend, pursued my love for Psychology academically, and formed a solid group of graduate friends along the way. Despite the time change, I feel the same as I used to–childish, introverted, triple-chinned, restless. But less resentful. A lot less resentful. When old peers from high school reach out on social media, I don’t feel a flash of anger, but warmth. I will take that as a nugget of growth.