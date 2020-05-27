Quick wish.

Sophia Chang is a badass. Stumbled upon her IG. Not sure if I can’t handle her: she’s both intriguing and intimidating. First Asian American woman in hip hop. Her personality is bursting. Have you ever met a person who was just–fully themselves? Like. Their essence of self just reverberated? Unapologetically? Throughout the room? She mentioned being over 50. That surprised me. Her being seemed so whiplash, so young–filled with toughness and spunk, smarts and sensitivity. She’s the type of person I’d crumble in front of, intimidated into imitation crab.

The company sent the wrong laptops to me and someone else. Just as I was thinking of it today–I’ll set up the laptop later–she sent a message on groupme. Is this you? Yes, that’s me. Our vernacular was similar. We texted the same. We ended up deciding to exchange the laptops in person. I found a place in between, set a time with her, and after about half an hour of it all falling into place, got my laptop. When I got home, IT couldn’t find the login, redirected me. Another person in IT helped me fix it. Both people were candid and kind.

Le beau and I have been park fiends. I don’t even know where to pick up, quite honestly. There was the garden of roses and trees and decorative gates. And there was the park, flocked by wealth, dotted with bridges and stairs and ponds and pebbles. I dared myself to cross the pond via loose pebbles alone. He recorded me. Then, feeling challenged, he did the same. He realized how rocky the pebbles were. We did this several times, dangerously crossing the river.

And today we went to the water statue park. I dipped my toes in water and kicked the mossy fountain. It felt refreshing, childlike, an homage to past summers. We got boba, again, but it was disappointing. Oh well. We shouldn’t be drinking so much boba anyways. We got greek today, Venezuelan the other day. The company is offering to cover our lunch on the first day, so I think I will order ramen delivery.

I am trying to cocoon myself into blissful ignorance to forget about the world. It is mired in news, always bad, and in death and disease and destruction. It is hard to step away.