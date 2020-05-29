One last diary entry before I sleep

Also–last thing, but just as I was rescheduling and updating students, my professor for Fall messaged us. Class will be virtual, she declared. We might as well be comfortable and safe at home.

Perfecto. I only have two classes in the Fall: this newly virtual one was going to be on Tuesday and Thursday morning. I’ll only have one other class on Tuesday afternoon–we’ll see what she decides to do. At this point, I’m wondering if there’s a workaround for the overpriced parking permit…

That means I’ll only have one tentative in-person class for the rest of the year. I am a-okay with that. I chose to attend an affordable graduate program at a good time.

Oh. And speaking of affordable, they tried to hit me with a loan when I applied for financial aid. A loan? I asked for chocolate and got poop in return. I’d lose more money in paying interest than working part-time as a student and paying it outright.

Scams aside, I look forward to starting my position in Org. Effectiveness. Ah! I can’t believe it. I’m entering the I/O Psychology field! Squeals. It begins on Monday. I’ll have to wake up early, like the rest of the new starts, to set my laptop up. And then I’ll meet with my supervisor and whatnot.

It’ll be interesting with it being a virtual experience: I hope to do well and keep my scatterbrain in check. The Python Programming summer class will also keep me busy. I can’t wait to be a busybee this summer. I’ve been obsessively doing nothing in the interim between finishing up grad classes and starting work.

11:11 make a wish!