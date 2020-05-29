Pink Dream

Posted on by lu

I dreamt I was in a roller blading arena. It connected to an arcade and a mini society living room, decked in soft pink. The carpets were plush and pink, the sofas were light pink, and every few feet, there were Dalmatian statues on pink ruffles.

By the corner were two black sofas, two people chatting on them. We were in this field trip home playing hide and seek, an old game. We no longer fit in most of the spaces. The backyard was opulent, wide, green. It exuded careless luxury. Look at me and my space, it said.

Published by lu

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s