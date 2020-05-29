Pink Dream

I dreamt I was in a roller blading arena. It connected to an arcade and a mini society living room, decked in soft pink. The carpets were plush and pink, the sofas were light pink, and every few feet, there were Dalmatian statues on pink ruffles.

By the corner were two black sofas, two people chatting on them. We were in this field trip home playing hide and seek, an old game. We no longer fit in most of the spaces. The backyard was opulent, wide, green. It exuded careless luxury. Look at me and my space, it said.