Park Fiends

We went biking at the park; hiked through the mini woods; sat by the lake, dangling our toes. We observed the ducks, birds, swans and turtles. We observed the small human boys toppling their bikes. We observed growling small pups and families playing frisbee.

At the other lake we’d visited earlier, we sat under a large tree on lawn chairs, finished katsu chickens to the side. We briefly meditated. I got him to meditate! He dipped into a state quick. Afterwards, I shared my thoughts. And then I realized–and this will sound cheesy–all we have is now! This blade of grass swaying–it’s doing that now. The past and future only exist in our minds: all that is real is the present.

That isn’t to invalidate the past or future: time is less linear and more complex than just whittling it down to the present. Trauma is real. As is the future. But hyper awareness of the present is an odd byproduct–and practice–of mindfulness.

It’s a very weird realization. It runs contrary to everything I’ve learned, the doctrine of strict time. So. When it hits, it hits. And then it fades away. In the sea of thoughts. Until I briefly remember again. And every blade is sharp, vivid, clear like a lucid dream.