The naïveté strikes again! I roll my eyes hard. The universe likes to pry its thick hands under my eyelids so I am forced to see what I choose not to. For purposes of privacy, I will stay vague on that front. I mean, it’s sad. But I’m not going to write about it. It’s just sort of sickening and stupid.

I will just write about–well, I don’t know.

I look forward to reading people’s blog posts. I love reading people’s journal entries. I realized that as I thought, “I feel listless. I should blog and read.” And then when I clicked on, I felt my heart lift a little bit.

It’s more interesting than my social media feeds, at least. I haven’t been scrolling those much. I tried to delete my IG, but it wouldn’t let me, since I had done that less than a week ago.

It was my second day at work. The day went by fairly quickly, although I was in a bit of a haze for the most part. I’m adamant about sticking to a strict 8 hours a day, where I don’t look at my laptop after 5. This time next week, though, I’ll be switching from the work computer to my personal computer for the class. I forget what time it goes on until.

There feels like there will be a lot of professional development? My supervisor’s already scheduled numerous calls between me and leaders in adjacent departments. I’m very new to the field, so it’s been informative and fun, so far, to chat with others. She also reached out to an alum from the I/O Psychology program, who then scheduled weekly check-ins with me. I am grateful. It’s like a networking and mentorship program materializing in front of my eyes.

Though I am painfully introverted sometimes–most of the time–so I’m grateful that I can rest at home, since the work is virtual. It also works well with my inability to focus/intense periods of concentration. When I need to bounce around, I do it, just as I would in the office. But now, people don’t see me spinning around my chair or walking around the office, hunting for Cheeto puffs.

After work tomorrow, I might stop by the library and drop off my books. I’ll pick up some new ones as well. I’m still wearing my mask and face shield, although Americans have decided that coronavirus is so March 2020. Brilliant nation, we are.

I read The Dutch House two days ago. I finished it in one day. It was so well-written. I was skeptical at first. But about fifteen pages in, I loved it. And I despised Andrea. And I loved Maeve. And you could just tell that Cynthia wasn’t it: maybe it was the narrator looking back, and realizing Cynthia wasn’t it. It upset me that Cynthia was so resentful of the narrator for his choices, but then just constantly badmouthed his sister, Maeve. Okay, spoiler alert. I should tack that on.

And I watched Rick and Morty yesterday. It felt very Bojack-esque in its final episode. Finally, the creators decided to give us a loop-de-loop episode that referred to past episodes. But it wasn’t what any of us would have expected. I think they’re all high geniuses, the lot of ’em.

I’ll end this post at that, on a light note. And I’ll go back to reading blog entries to distract myself from reality. I don’t like worrying.