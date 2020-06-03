June 3rd, 2020

It’s only 9:41, but I’m yawning. Exhausted. I scrolled through the diary thread on WordPress, on the lookout for new blogs to follow.

It was my third day of work. The micro and macro of day-to-day are startlingly different. I couldn’t remember if it was the 2nd or the 3rd. I’m just trying to manage each minute by minute. I wrote this earlier, but mentally, I’ve been making myself stick to the 8-5, with a 1 hour lunch around 12. I wake up at 7, get ready with an hour. After 5, I shut my laptop, and refuse to do anything afterwards. In the evenings, I’ve been taking walks, watching TV, writing, etc. I sleep around 10. Routines give a sense of structure. I like the idea of structure.

This morning was productive and mildly disastrous. I don’t even feel like revisiting it; it was so stupid. I have, basically, three names: one legal name, one common nickname, and another nickname. I go by the common nickname, but decided to be a good person and fix the database with my legal name. Well. It decided to change my username throughout all of the databases. My Office. My email. Salesforce. Company site. And I was locked out of everything. And the IT person, bless her heart, walked me through every step for every minute of that hour.

A few minutes afterwards, a man from GrubHub dialed in three times excessively, barking right upon pick up, and demanded a higher tip. He was already 30 minutes late. I put contactless delivery twice. I had already tipped in the app: I’m pretty sure drivers can see the order and tip: I always tip 15%. But I was taken aback by the man calling me several times and telling me in not-so-vague terms to give him more tip.

So that was just a weirdly frazzling chunk of the day. And as that was happening, I’d just made it onto the group virtual event, and mentally missed most of it. It was just a weird two hours.

Peered at my calendar for Thursday. I will have to chug my coffee and social juice, because I’ll be meeting with four people tomorrow in the morning. Then I’ll be attending another virtual event in the afternoon. I’ve been fairly productive the past three days, so it’ll be okay. The more virtual chats I do, the more comfortable I feel with talking to people via screen. Of course it’s different, but it’s not as bad as I used to think. I used to hate video calls with people I wasn’t already close to.

I saw that it was Friday in two days, but with nothing really to look forward to, I might as well just take it day by day. I plan to sleep in fifteen minutes, around 10 PM. Weirdly enough, my body took the 7 AM suggestion in stride. I haven’t been able to consistently lift a pinky before 8:10 AM since November. But since Sunday, I’ve automatically woken up at 7. For a night owl like me, that’s a big deal.