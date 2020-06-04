Adfogateo?

The day zipped by quickly.

I had three one-on-one virtual conversations with several leaders in adjacent fields, and then with the leader of our department. There were varying levels of connection and warmth. I felt very warmly for two of the leaders. The connection. I busied myself with that, and then attended a meeting addressing our personality tests in the afternoon.

But it was hard to stay engaged online, despite our incredibly bubbly coordinator. She was so very sweet. We were talking about the personality test, which nailed down my goal-oriented, purpose-driven, individualistic, go-go-go mentality. My score on structure and rules was incredibly low: not surprising, because I hate feeling stifled. Later, I realized she was a leader in my department, who was close to my supervisor. I’m still learning the infrastructure.

Tomorrow is Friday. Almost done with the first week of working virtually. I think it’s going along well. The one-on-ones help in fostering connection. But I do need frequent breaks, as usual. I got up and did jumping jacks midway throughout the day, and a very brief 7 minute cardio workout. I need to get back into those. I don’t think that I went outside today at all, though.

I had fried rice for lunch and dinner, and made Vietnamese iced coffee after my family nabbed condensed milk from the Asian market. I look forward to making an adffogato (?) treat tomorrow: vanilla ice cream and coffee. Surprisingly, I’ve never made it. I’m only eating vanilla ice cream because the neighbor kindly sent a surprise package with warm cookies and ice cream, a thank you for spotting their dog-gone-rogue. Their dog had pushed through the backyard door and was about to roam around.

I feel terribly sleepy. The curse of a sleep schedule. It’s only 9:42 PM. Maybe I should watch Rick and Morty.