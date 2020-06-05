Pandemic, protests. Death, disease and destruction. An alliteration straight from the bible. And God sent down his floods. And the plagues. And the locusts. And the fires, and the poison, and the snakes. I semi-made the last three up, but I’ve been joking, sort of, that 2020’s something straight out of a bible. It’s so absurd to be living in the thick of it all. And I’m just realizing one day some kid’s going to read it and feel so utterly disconnected from it, because this, to them, will be how we see Genghis Khan or some biblical fable.

I made myself read Facebook this afternoon after keeping away from it. I’m contemplating just deleting it, actually, since I don’t know what sadistic part of me wanted to slough through the echo chambers of despair. I’m, like, tired. And tired of being tired. You, reader, are reading the remnants of that. The residual stuff. I’m clearing the air, though. I’m picking myself back up.

Work week 1 has already passed. It went by so quickly. So quickly. I set up a small survey among other new-starts on their opinions of remote work. 5 said they loved it; 5 said they didn’t like it; 7 marked, “eh.” To be honest, I love remote work. I’d love to meet my co-workers in person, of course, and there is a slight part of me that misses that. But I’m focusing on the things I enjoy: having independence, managing my schedule, cooking meals when I want to, resting when I need to, working without distraction, updating from the comfort of my room. I can retreat without anyone noticing; I can appear without anyone noticing; it’s the introvert’s paradise, this remote lifestyle.

I’ve loved it since the very beginning. I had no idea it would face such backlash, to be honest. From my myopic point of view, I thought everyone would cheer for no! more! school! And no more 30 minute commutes! And no more sitting in a classroom, listening to nothing, reading the news instead of learning! And no more rush hour! And no more social fatigue! And no more–no more–no more of it all!

For me, I’ve loved virtual learning, virtual teaching, virtual working, and virtual life. When I was with students, yes, it was a little more fatiguing to stare at a screen, but they were still engaged. I never learned in the classroom, so leaving it made no difference. And as for work: the only thing I miss is the social energy of the workplace. I loved making new friends at work in every position I was in.

But I’m still a massive turtle. I remember when I first went to college. And my best friend looked at me funny and said I was like a turtle. Sometimes I would be outside of my shell, and I’d be mingling with all the woodland creatures. But then, just as quickly, I would snap and hide back in my shell, never to be seen or found. Until I poked my head out again. The past half year of being inside this shell has been very comforting. This blog is part of that shell, you know. Isolation is such a soft marshmallow. An old friend said the word isolated like it was a slur. You’re so isolated. (And you’re a b-.) Social media feels like the outside world. But here, it feels different. I’m grateful for this outlet.

Annnnd now I’m deactivating Facebook for the umpteenth time now.