Pink Dream

/ lu

little house

I dreamt I was in a roller blading arena. It connected to an arcade and a mini society living room, decked in soft pink. The carpets were plush beneath our feet. The sofas were light pink. Eery few feet, there were Dalmatian statues standing on pink ruffles. I admired the pinkness as we drowned in pink.By the corner were two black sofas, the only thing not pink, and two people chatting on them.

We were in this field trip home playing hide and seek, an old game. We no longer fit in most of the spaces.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s