Pink Dream

I dreamt I was in a roller blading arena. It connected to an arcade and a mini society living room, decked in soft pink. The carpets were plush beneath our feet. The sofas were light pink. Eery few feet, there were Dalmatian statues standing on pink ruffles. I admired the pinkness as we drowned in pink.By the corner were two black sofas, the only thing not pink, and two people chatting on them.

We were in this field trip home playing hide and seek, an old game. We no longer fit in most of the spaces.