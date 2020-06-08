Waking up and getting up are two different things. 7:15 the alarm screamed and thank god I checked my calendar on Sunday to see my supervisor had scheduled an 8 AM meeting. So I was there, prompt, admittedly groggy. Then I went into my four meetings, and spent the afternoon trying to get the creative juices running.

My brain’s felt fried ever since.

I felt sluggish and less motivated than I did last week. The heat, a desperate 83, did not help matters. I wish I had a temperately cooler setting. How happy I’d be at the cold library ten minutes away. My mother would say they had industrial grade air conditioners, and that’s why they could cool down a space that large in 100 degree weather and we couldn’t. Like the malls. The movie theatres. Staying home has gotten exponentially easier: I go for brief walks outside to clear my head.

Tomorrow, I’ll start the Python class. There’s also the Datacamp project with the 8 classes to take. The professor is taking a long time to respond. I could do it in the Fall. They hint at a possible in-person symposium: ha! Yeah, right. I could also do the project in the Spring. But it’d be better to free up as much time my Spring semester to work/find work.

The program is already so awkward that I’m doing only two classes each semester, dragging out the last year of a Master’s that didn’t need to be a whole year. But maybe it still won’t be safe to work come Spring, what with all the mingling. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.

We need rain.

What tea will I drink tomorrow? I entertain myself with the endless teas I make. Iced passion tea. Thai tea. Black milk tea. Always coffee, nowadays Vietnamese coffee. Again tomorrow–again! And a cold morning shower. I’m so tired, blog. Good night.